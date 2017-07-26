Males flee after vehicle smashes into front of house

Two males fled the scene after a car ploughed into the front of a house in west Belfast – but left their mobile phones behind.
The crash happened sometime overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday on the Whiterock Road, and saw the dark Ford Focus smash through metal fencing and a small front garden wall before finally stopping when it hit the front door – causing the surrounding wall to partially collapse.
The PSNI said residents escaped injury.
One male was arrested at the scene, and police believe two males (one of whom was wearing a hi-vis vest) made off in the direction of Whiterock Grove.
But in a post on the PSNI West Belfast Facebook page, police added: “You left your mobile phones behind lads!”
It is appealing to the public to help trace them.
The police were unable to say if the car was stolen.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.