Males flee after vehicle smashes into front of house

Two males fled the scene after a car ploughed into the front of a house in west Belfast – but left their mobile phones behind.

The crash happened sometime overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday on the Whiterock Road, and saw the dark Ford Focus smash through metal fencing and a small front garden wall before finally stopping when it hit the front door – causing the surrounding wall to partially collapse.

The PSNI said residents escaped injury.

One male was arrested at the scene, and police believe two males (one of whom was wearing a hi-vis vest) made off in the direction of Whiterock Grove.

But in a post on the PSNI West Belfast Facebook page, police added: “You left your mobile phones behind lads!”

It is appealing to the public to help trace them.

The police were unable to say if the car was stolen.