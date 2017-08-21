Man, 22, dies after one-vehicle crash in County Fermanagh

A 22-year-old man has died after a one-vehicle crash in County Fermanagh.

Another male is in a critical condition as a result of the collision which happened on the Clones Road in Newtownbutler on Sunday evening (August).

Inspector Keir Kitt said: “Two other men both in their 20s, who were passengers in the blue Peugeot 206, were taken to hospital. One male is in a critical condition, the other has sustained non-life threatening injuries."

The incident was reported to police shortly after 8.45pm.

Added Inspector Kitt: "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle involved travelling on the Clones Road at any time prior to the collision. Police can be contacted at the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 1280 20/08/17.”