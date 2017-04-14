Man (27) due in court on drugs charges

Detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime branch have charged a 27-year-old man with a number of alleged offences including possession of criminal property; possession of a class A controlled drug; possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (April 15).

It is understood the charges follow a search at a house on Thursday, April 13, in Londonderry where a man was arrested.