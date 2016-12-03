Man (52) arrested after stabbing in Moira.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in Moira, Co Down.

Police were called to the Little Wehham area of the village on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Just after 7.10pm, police received a report of an altercation at a house in the area.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was stabbed in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The 52 year old man was arrested at the scene and currently remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.”