Man, 52, charged with vandalising Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star

A man has been charged with vandalising Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

James Otis, 52, is accused of using a pick axe and sledgehammer to smash the star on October 26 - two weeks before Mr Trump won the US presidential election.

Otis allegedly removed a brass medallion from the middle of the star during the attack, prosecutors said.

He is charged with one count of vandalism over 400 dollars (£322) and faces up to three years in jail if convicted, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Otis is due to appear in court at Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles on Friday, where b ail will be recommended at 20,000 dollars (£16,108).

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.