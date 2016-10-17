Man, 56, shot in legs in west Belfast

A 56-year-old man has been shot several times in the leg in a paramilitary style attack in Poleglass in west Belfast.

The attack took place at around 7.45pm on Sunday evening in the Glenwood Drive area. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

PSNI Inspector Tony Frazer appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or may have information about it to contact police at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1219 16/10/16 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sinn Fein Stephen Magennis said the victims had been shot “five or six times in the leg” and that such attacks should be a “thing of the past”.

“I’ve said for a long time now regarding punishment attacks that no guns at all should be brought onto the streets,” he told the BBC.

“The message needs to come loud and clear in the community and hopefully these groups will listen.”