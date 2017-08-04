Man, 71, dies in single-vehicle road collision

A 71-year-old man has died following a road crash in a quiet, residential area of Lisburn yesterday morning.

The man, who had not been named by police at the time of going to press last night, was the driver of a car involved in a collision at Warren Gardens.

The collision happened at around 10.30am, the PSNI has said.

The Warren Gardens area, a residential area found just off Longstone Street around ten minutes walk from the Lagan Valley Hospital, was closed while police conducted their investigation into the cause of the collision yesterday morning.

A police spokesperson said following the collision that a post mortem examination is due to take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

Lagan Valley DUP MLA Edwin Poots passed on his condolences to the man’s family.

“The thoughts of the whole community are with the man’s family at this time after the unexpected and tragic loss that they have suffered,” he said.

Ulster Unionist Jim Dillon, an elected member on Lisburn and Castlereagh council, expressed a similar view.

“I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family circle,” he said.

“It must be a very traumatic time for them.

“When you lose a loved one it has a profound effect on you for a long time.”

Mr Dillon added: “All accidents are tragedies — when someone dies in a crash it must be a dreadful shock to the family and I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to everyone.”

Alliance Party Councillor Amanda Grehan said: “This is a very tragic thing that has happened and I would certainly pass on my condolences on behalf of everyone in the local area to this man’s family, who I am sure are having a very difficult time right now coming to terms with this very tragic news.”