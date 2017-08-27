Man, 83, held down as gang raid house

An 83-year-old man was held down in a chair as a gang of three stole cash from his home.

The men, who wore scarves to cover their faces, entered the house in the Iveagh Walk area of Banbridge on Saturday night.

The pensioner was held in a chair by one man while the others searched the property.

"The men fled the house with a quantity of cash.

"The man was unharmed, but left shaken by the ordeal, said PSNI sergeant Stephen Wilson.

Detectives have urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.