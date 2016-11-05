Man appears in court charged with attempting to poison his ex-girlfriend

A 20 year old man from Newtownards has been remanded in custody accused of trying to poison his ex-girlfriend.

Luke Waudby (20) with an address at Hosford House hostel in Newtownards, appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

It is alleged that he “administered a poison or other noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy” his ex-partner on 19 October this year.

He is also accused of supplying heroin, assaulting his ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her, and stealing £230 from her on the same date.

He is further accused of supplying class B cannabis and class C diazepam to another on April 1 of last year.

A police officer told the court that they could connect the defendant to the charges.

He denies the charges and will appear in court again later this month.