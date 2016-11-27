Man arrested after boy killed in hit-and-run

A man has been arrested after a car failed to stop at the scene of a fatal collision in Coleraine in which a teenager lost his life.

The 23-year-old man has been taken into custody after the car was located in Magherafelt several hours after the collision.

Police and forensic accident investigators at the scene on the Newbridge Road, to the south-east of Coleraine

The boy, understood to be aged in his early teens, was struck by a car at New Bridge in Coleraine town at 6.30pm last night. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Meanwhile this weekend, police said a motorcyclist in his 20s died after a crash in Co Down – read more here.

The PSNI last night launched an appeal via social media stating that they were eager to speak with anyone who may have noticed the white coloured vehicle bearing damage to the windscreen and having one wing mirror.

A PSNI spokesman confirmed this morning: “The white car failed to stop at the scene of the collision, and was located in Magherafelt several hours later following police inquiries.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and a number of other offences. He remains in police custody this morning.”

Detective Sergeant Wallace has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information to contact police in Coleraine or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

Earlier this morning, Councillors in Coleraine spoke of the shock and sadness in the local community.

DUP Councillor for Coleraine Trevor Clarke said: “This is absolutely devastating news. Your heart goes out to the family concerned. It is absolutely shocking news to come to any door.”

Fellow DUP Coleraine Councillor George Duddy meanwhile said that the local community have been active overnight in spreading the word about the PSNI appeal.

He said: “Following this tragic incident the local community have rallied around and tried to assist police with their inquiries.”

He added: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this tragic time.”