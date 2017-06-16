Man arrested after police uncover Lurgan cannabis factory

Police uncovered a cannabis factory in Lurgan following the search of commercial premises this morning (Friday, 16 June).

The search was carried out in the Wellington Street area by the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime branch around 11.30am.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said: “When this property was searched, we discovered more than 260 cannabis plants and evidence that the electricity supply had been tampered with.

“A 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including cultivating cannabis; producing a Class B drug; possessing a Class B drug and possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply. He was also arrested on suspicion of dishonestly causing electricity to be diverted. He is currently in custody, helping with our enquiries.

“Good police work means that we have interrupted the cultivation of cannabis and removed a significant quantity of drugs from sale.

“We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area. The number to call is 101.

“Alternatively, information about crime can be passed via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on the number 0800 555 111.”