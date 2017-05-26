Man arrested after possible murder of elderly couple

A man has been arrested after an elderly couple were found dead in a house in Co Armagh.

The pensioners discovered in the property in Ramone Park, Portadown, are believed to have been murdered.

Scene of the suspected double murder at Upper Ramone Park, Portadown.

Forensic officers are at the scene.

Police have so far failed to issue any kind of detailed statement, saying only that they are “investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious deaths of an elderly man and woman”.

They said a 40-year-old man had been arrested.

The street where the couple were found is close to Craigavon Area Hospital.

It is understood the couple were stabbed.

Detectives are still working to establish a motive, with one line of enquiry understood to be the pensioners were killed in a violent burglary.

DUP representative David Simpson said they were found by a relative.

“The couple were in their 80s and tragically lost their lives in their own home today,” he said.

“A family member was the first to find them and we can only begin to imagine the shock, heartbreak and pain this has caused.

“It is important the family receive time and space to grieve the loss of two parents in such tragic circumstances.”

Local SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden said the couple were the victim of a “heinous crime”.

“The entire community is just in shock that someone could murder an elderly couple in their own home like this,” he said.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward to police as soon as possible

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce said: “Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious deaths of an elderly man and woman in the Craigavon area have arrested a 40-year-old man.”