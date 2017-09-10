Man arrested after stabbing in church

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside a Birmingham church.

Minister Kevin Hutchinson told the Birmingham Mail that about 150 people were taking part in the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church’s Sunday service when “a man with a knife stormed into our sanctuary”.

He said the attacker was challenged at the door by ushers and restrained.

He told the paper: “He drew out a large kitchen knife and was restrained by a number of members, about three.

“Three members were injured and were taken to hospital. The men in the church were able to restrain him until the police and paramedics came.”

In a statement issued on its Twitter and Facebook pages, the church said: “Three members of our congregation were injured following a knife attack all of whom have been taken to hospital. The following individuals were injured - Elder Karl George, Adam Brooks and Jorge George. No injuries were life threatening.”

West Midlands Police said a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said: “Early indications suggest that the offender and victim knew each other and that this was a targeted attack.”