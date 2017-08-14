Man arrested by detectives investigating 1990 bomb that killed four

A 54-year-old man has been arrested by detectives from PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch in connection with a 1990 bomb attack that killed four people.

The man was detained at Belfast International Airport this morning "on suspicion of a number of offences including the murder of three police officers and a Catholic nun in an explosion on the Killylea Road in Armagh on 24 July 1990".

Detective Inspector Deborah Eakin said the suspect has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.”

A 55-year-old man was also arrested and questioned last week in connection with this incident.

During the bomb blast on July 24, 1990 Constable William Hanson, Reserve Constable Joshua Willis, Reserve Constable David Sterritt and Sister Catherine Dunne, were killed when a landmine located at a culvert on the Killylea Road Armagh was detonated.

Another woman was also seriously injured in the blast.