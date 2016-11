A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Andrew Allen in February 2012.

Gardai say the man, who was arrested in Co. Donegal on Monday morning and is understood to be from Northern Ireland, is currently being questioned at Buncrana Garda Station.

Mr Allen (24) was shot dead at his home on February 9th, 2012 at Links View Park, Buncrana.

