Man arrested in INLA probe

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by detectives from Reactive and Organised Branch investigating organised criminality associated to the INLA.

The man was arrested following searches in West Belfast.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “One man, aged 38, was arrested in west Belfast this morning and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

"We are conducting searches at two addresses in the west Belfast area as part of the investigation.”