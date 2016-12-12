Man arrested in Newtownabbey after police pursuit

A 23-year-old man is to appear in Craigavon Magistrates Court on January 6 after he was involved in a police pursuit in Newtownabbey.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

The charge is understood to have followed the arrest of the man in the Newtownabbey area on the evening of December 10.