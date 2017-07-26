Man arrested over bomb bid on police officer's car released

A man arrested by detectives investigating a bomb bid on a police officer's car has been released.

The improvised explosive was planted under the vehicle in Eglinton on June 18 2015.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning. He was released without condition on Wednesday.

The device was found under the officer's car outside his home near Derry City Airport.

Police are on high alert in Northern Ireland for attacks launched by dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.