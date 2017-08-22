Man arrested over Colin Horner murder

A man has been arrested over the murder of a father in front of his three-year-old son.
Police said the 46-year-old was detained in the Belfast area in connection with the shooting of 35-year-old Colin Horner on Sunday May 28 outside a supermarket in Bangor, Co Down.
It is believed the killing was part of a dispute among loyalist paramilitaries and followed the murder of ex-UDA chief George Gilmore in Carrickfergus in March.
Two men have been charged in the connection with the shooting.
