Man badly injured in quad biike accident

A man suffered serious head injuries in a hit-and-run involving a quad bike in County Tyrone on Friday evening.

The accident happened on the Erganagh Road near Omagh at 22:45 BST on Friday, and the victim received treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, particularly the movements of two quad motorbikes

The road was reopened to traffic on Saturday morning.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Omagh police station on the non-emergency number 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.