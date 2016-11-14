Man beaten and shot in back outside Ballymoney home

A man suffered a gunshot wound to his back during a shooting at a house in Ballymoney’s Bann Road area last night (Sunday).

During the incident around 7.00pm the victim was also struck around the head and body after he was attacked by a number of masked and armed males outside his house.

Police stated “The man who is aged in his 30s remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. The suspects are believed to have made off from the scene in a car in the direction of Bendooragh. Enquiries are ongoing and police are working to establish a motive for this incident.”

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact them at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference 1068 13/11/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has condemned those responsible for the attack.

Mr Storey said: “On a day when we have been remembering brave soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom, it is sad that there are those in our community who engage in this barbaric behaviour believing it to be justified and that they are doing something for their community. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“In the cover of darkness masked men took the law into their own hands to execute their form of justice. This is not what our community wants.”