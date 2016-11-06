Man being treated for serious injuries following Waterloo Street assault

A man’s being treated for serious injuries after a serious altercation involving two other men in Waterloo Street of Londonderry in the early hours of this morning, November 6.

Detectives are appealing for information following the serious assault on the man at approximately 1.30am.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was assaulted and has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are currently thought to be serious. It is believed that the man was in an altercation with two other men.

Detective Chief Inspector James Mullen said: “At this time we think that a number of other men came to try and break up the fight in Waterloo Street. I would ask them, or anyone who knows anything about this assault, to contact detectives at Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 127 of 06/11/16.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”