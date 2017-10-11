Man being treated in hospital after arson attack at his home

Police are appealing for information after an arson attack at a property in the Rockview Street area of couth Belfast.

The property was found to be alight by the resident who was returning home at around 4.15pm yesterday, Tuesday 10 October.

A PSNI spokesman said the male occupier "attempted to enter the property to locate two pet dogs but was beaten back by thick smoke".

He sustained some minor burn injuries and was suffering from smoke inhalation. He is being treated in hospital.

The property has been extensively damaged by the blaze.

Detective Constable Philip Cummings said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about this crime to get in touch with us. Detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 933 10/10/17.”

The dogs were understood not to have been inside the property at the time. Both dogs have been located safe and well and have been returned to their owner.