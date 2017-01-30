Man ‘breached bail to capture half wolf pet roaming streets of Larne’

A man claimed he breached a night time bail curfew because his ‘half wolf’ pet escaped and he could not leave it roaming the streets of Larne.

Stephen Woodage (30) of Latharna House, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday where his solicitor said he accepted the breach.

A police officer told the court Woodage was subject to electronic tagging and the breach happened on Friday evening and Woodage was arrested at 1.05am on Saturday at Latharna House, Larne when he was found in possession of Class B prescription-type medication.

The officer said Woodage had three previous bail breaches in the last three months and has “addiction problems”.

Woodage is currently charged with damaging two car windows and stealing a torch on November 13 last year.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said the defendant contacted G4S, who monitor the tags, on two occasions on Friday night after he received a call from the firm.

Mr Shields said Woodage “keeps an animal - half husky and half wolf” and after it escaped he was out looking for it as he couldn’t leave it out on the streets.

He said his client has addiction problems with alcohol and prescription drugs like Diazepam.

The solicitor said Woodage has been working three days a week in a charity shop as part of a Community Service Order.