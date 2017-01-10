Man charged after attempted fast food takeaway robbery

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear in Belfast Magistrates court tomorrow charged in connection with the attempted robbery of a fast food takeaway in west Belfast.

The man has been charged with aggravated burglary and attempting to steal and possession of an article with blade or point in public place after an incident at a fast food takeaway on the Whiterock Road in west Belfast on January 7.

It had been reported that during the incident two males, one armed with a knife, entered the premises at around 10.20pm, threatened staff members and demanded money. No money was handed over however, and the two males made off from the scene on foot.

A PSNI spokesman said detectives continue to work to identify the second male and are appealing for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1215 of 07/01/17.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.