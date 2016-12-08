Man charged amid claims he 'killed and cooked' a dog

A 27-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty to appear at Ards Magistrates Court on January 3.

It has been claimed that the man strangled and cooked a dog - before feeding it to his pet dog.

The man was arrested and interviewed about the claims by police in Ards.

It is understood the incident took place in the Kircubbin area of Co Down on December 5.

As is normal procedure all charges will the reviewed by the PPS.

