Man charged in relation to Larne stabbing incident

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in a house in the Ferris Avenue area of Larne in the early hours of Saturday, 12th November, in which a man was injured, have charged a 44-year-old man with possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 14th November.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “Although a person has been charged, I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Larne PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 146 12/11/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.