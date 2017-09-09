Man charged over GAA ticket scam

Police investigating an alleged online GAA All-Ireland final ticketing scam have charged a man with fraud by false representation and theft.
The 30-year-old was arrested in the Belfast area in connection with a number of offences, including the alleged scam.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court later today (Saturday, September 9).
As is normal procedure the case will be reviewed by the PPS.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.