Man charged with assaulting police and making threats to kill

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assaulting police and making threats to kill during an incident in Banbridge on Thursday evening.

Police officers were called to a report of an assault in the Chestnut Place area of the town at approximately 7:30pm.

Sergeant Steven Weatherald said: “Upon arrival, a number of males were spoken to. While police were dealing with the injured party, they were assaulted by a male who threw stones at them. The man, aged 27, was subsequently charged with assault on police, making threats to kill, and criminal damage."

He was due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court yesterday (Friday).

Sgt Weatherald added: “Police also arrested a 21-year-old male on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has subsequently been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“A 19-year-old male, who was reported to have been assaulted, was also arrested on suspicion of assault on police, common assault and disorderly behaviour after police attempted to attend to him. He was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.”