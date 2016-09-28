Man charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder over an assault in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.

Police say the charges relate to an attack on the Ballycastle Road during the early hours of Monday, September 26.

At around 1am it was reported that a man, aged in his 50s, was assaulted outside a property.

He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

His condition was described as critical.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives in Coleraine have charged a 35 year old man with attempted murder. The man is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 17. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.”