Man charged with attempted murder following shooting

A 26-year old man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting which took place back in June.
He is also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
The charges are believed to be in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the Drumcree area of Cookstown at around 5:40pm on June 5.
The male is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday.
To date, two men have been charged in connection with the incident.
A 32 year old man was charged with attempted murder and was due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 22 while a 38 year old man was charged with witness intimidation and was due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Saturday, June 11.
