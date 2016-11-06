Man charged with attempted murder following shooting

A 26-year old man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting which took place back in June.

He is also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

The charges are believed to be in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the Drumcree area of Cookstown at around 5:40pm on June 5.

The male is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday.

To date, two men have been charged in connection with the incident.

A 32 year old man was charged with attempted murder and was due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 22 while a 38 year old man was charged with witness intimidation and was due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Saturday, June 11.