Man charged with attending Syria terror training camp faces trial in August

A man from Northern Ireland will go on trial this summer charged with attending a terror training camp in Syria.

Eamon Bradley, 28, from the Coshquin area of Londonderry, is also accused of receiving instruction in the use of firearms, including an AK 47, and a grenade.

The hearing is scheduled to begin on August 29 in Omagh courthouse in Co Tyrone when a jury will be sworn in. No space was available in Derry courthouse.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March and September 2014.

Bradley was not in court for the brief hearing. He is on bail.