Man charged with kidnap and possession of a firearm

A man has been charged with kidnapping and possession of a firearm.

The 23-year-old has been charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 20-year-old in Newtownards on Wednesday.

The accused faces counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has also been charged with common assault and possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' court on Monday.

Two other men, aged 25 and 32, who were arrested in connection with the investigation have been released on bail pending further police inquiries.