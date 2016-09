A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lisburn pensioner Gerard Mulligan.

The retired business owner’s body was found in a car in the Limehurst Way area of the city on Monday, September 26.

The 44-year-old is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning (September 29).

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.