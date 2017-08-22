Man critically injured in Fermanagh road crash dies

A man critically injured as the result of a road collision in Newtownbutler on Sunday has died.

The 21-year-old was a passenger in a Peugeot 206 car that crashed on the Clones Road around 8.45pm.

Inspector Keir Kitt said: “The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A third man, also in his 20s, sustained non-life threatening injuries.”

Insp Kitt said investigations are continuing and urged any witnesses to call the PSNI on 101 quoting reference 1280 20/08/17.