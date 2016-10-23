Man dead after road crash in Co Antrim

A man aged in his 30s has died following a single vehicle crash in Randalstown, Co Antrim during the early hours of this morning.

The victim was the driver of a green coloured Volkswagen Passat car that was involved in the collision on the Portglenone Road close to the junction of Groggan Road shortly before 12.15am.

The Portglenone Road was closed for a period of time overnight but has since reopened.

Inspector Doris Purvis is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Portglenone Road last night or early this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Antrim or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 16 of 23/10/16.