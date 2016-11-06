Man dead and another wounded in west Belfast

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after a man was found dead at Divis tower in the lower Falls area of republican west Belfast.

The PSNI said their enquiries were at an early stage, but they are treating the death as suspicious.

Police at the scene of a shooting in the Springview Walk area of west Belfast on Sunday night.

They said anyone on the 14th, 15th or 16th floors of the tower who noticed anything suspicious between Saturday night and Sunday should contact them.

There are few other details at time of writing.

Also on Sunday night, a man in his 30s was shot in one leg in the Springview Walk area of west Belfast.

There is no information to suggest the two events may be related.