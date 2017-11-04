Man dies a week after Sion Mills road crash

The funeral will take place tomorrow for the father-of-two who died yesterday, a week after he was seriously injured in a road accident in Co Londonderry.

Yesterday police named as 30-year-old Stephen McElwee, the man who died after being involved in a collision on Thursday, October 26.

The crash which happened at around 11.10pm involved a black Volkswagen Passat and a blue Vauxhall Astra.

Police confirmed that Mr McElwee died on Thursday, a week after the accident. They said another man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Mr McElwee, who is one of four brothers, was from the Glebe area of Sion Mills. He is survived by his partner Lara and two children – Bentley-Mason and Paityn.

Sion Mills councillor Alderman Allan Bresland said Mr McElwee came from a hard-working family. He said: “I would extend my sympathies to the McElwee family.

“It’s a very sad time for the family, especially to his young children who have lost their daddy.”

Mr McElwee’s funeral mass will take place on Sunday in St Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills at 11am.

His family have asked for donations to the Western Health and Social Care Trust in lieu of flowers.

PSNI Constable Trevor Fletcher from the Collision Investigation Unit said officers revisited the scene of accident on the Peacock Road on Thursday night, speaking to motorists and passers-by as part of an ongoing investigation.