A man has died after being knocked down by a car in Co Tyrone.

The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Vectra, happened on Strabane Road, Newtownstewart on Monday.

The PSNI want to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area between 6.20pm and 6.35pm and may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1099 24/10/16.