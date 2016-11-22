Man dies after being knocked down close to Belfast International Airport

Police have confirmed that 27-year-old John Fitzgerald has died from injuries he received following a road traffic collision close to Belfast International Airport on Saturday.

Mr Fitzgerald, from Kilmacthomas, Waterford in the Republic of Ireland, was walking on the Ballyrobin Road in Antrim when he was involved in a collision with a car shortly before 4.50pm close to the Ballyrobin Guest House.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Ballyrobin Road on Saturday evening and who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 831 of 19/11/16.