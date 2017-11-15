Man dies after blast and fire at house

A man has died and two people are injured after an explosion and fire at a house.

The 28-year-old man was killed at a house at The Cottages, Beaulieu, near Drogheda, at about midnight.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were taken for treatment at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Examinations will take place at the scene to determine the cause of the blast but one line of inquiry is that a boiler exploded.

The injuries suffered by the man and woman have been described as serious but non-life threatening.

Local fire crews, gardai and ambulance staff attended the scene.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out on the dead man’s body and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardai said the house has been preserved for a technical examination.