Man dies after collapsing near Queen’s University

Police have launched an investigation after the sudden death of a 23-year-old man who collapsed at licensed presmises on the University Road area of Belfast.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Police in Belfast are investigating the sudden death of a 23 year old man who collapsed at an address on the University Road during the early hours of Sunday 20 November 2016.

“The male was brought to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment, but died a short time later.”

He said a “post mortem will take place in due course to determine the cause of death”.

“There are no further details at present,” he added.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the NIAS was called to the University Road area at 1.22am “following reports of a male losing consciousness”.

He added: “Two A&E crews attended the scene and one male was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”