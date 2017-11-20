Man dies after road crash in Co Londonderry

A man has died following a road crash on the Glenshane Road near Maghera on Thursday.

The collision, involving a Transit van and a cyclist, happened around 8.30am near the turn off for Maghera, Co Londonderry.

The cyclist, aged in his 20s, passed away in hospital on Saturday from his injuries.

PSNI Inspector Andrew Archibald said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road between 8.10am and 8.30am on Thursday morning and has any information they believe could help the investigation, or who may have witnessed the collision to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 225 of 16/11/17.”