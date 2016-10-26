Man dies after two vehicle collision in Co Antrim

A man in his 20s has died following a two-vehicle crash on the Ballyutoag Road in Crumlin last night.

Police have confirmed the man was the driver of a car that was involved in a collision with a Lorry shortly before 8.30pm.

The driver of the lorry was not seriously injured in the collision.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Ballyutoag Road last night and who witnessed the collision to contact local police in Antrim or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1171 of 25/10/16.

This morning the Ballyutoag Road remains closed between the Lylehill Road and Carn Road.