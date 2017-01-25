Man dies after Westlink crash

A man has died after a crash on the Westlink in Belfast.

Police said he was the driver of a car that was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the country-bound lane close to Roden Street shortly before 2.55pm.

Part of the country-bound carriageway was closed after the incident. It has since been reopened.

Traffic was at a complete standstill across many parts of the city following the road’s closure.

Chief Inspector Norman Haslett said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the closure. We are aware of the difficulties and frustration caused by this closure and the major delays and inconvenience caused to commuters and families trying to get home.

“It is with reluctance that we close any road, particularly a busy thoroughfare such as the Westlink however, following any fatal road traffic collision police have an obligation to carry out a full and thorough investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision and the scene must be closed in order for that investigation to take place.”

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact local police or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 611 of 25/01/17.