Man dies in Holywood house fire

A man in his 50s has died following a house fire in Holywood.
The incident happened in the East Link area on Saturday morning, it was reported to police just after 9.20am.
A spokesperson from the PSNI, said: “Police can confirm that a man, aged in his 50’s, has died following a fire at a house in the East Link area of Holywood.
“The incident was reported to police just after 9.20am.
“Emergency Services attended but unfortunately the man was found deceased at the scene.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.