Man dies in Holywood house fire

A man in his 50s has died following a house fire in Holywood.

The incident happened in the East Link area on Saturday morning, it was reported to police just after 9.20am.

A spokesperson from the PSNI, said: “Police can confirm that a man, aged in his 50’s, has died following a fire at a house in the East Link area of Holywood.

“The incident was reported to police just after 9.20am.

“Emergency Services attended but unfortunately the man was found deceased at the scene.”