Man dies in hospital after Co Down road crash

A motorcyclist injured in a road crash in Co Down at the weekend has died in hospital.

The man was involved in a collision with a car at Ballymartin, close to the junction with the main Kilkeel Road and Pat’s Road, at around midday on Sunday,

The driver of the car is assisting the PSNI with their enquiries.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision between a motorbike and a black Ford Focus to contact police on 101, quoting reference 622 of 28/5/17.