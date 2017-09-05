Man held over 1987 murders of two men during INLA feud freed without charge

A man arrested over the murders of two men in an INLA feud 30 years ago has been released without charge.

Gardai said a man in his 60s was detained in Dublin over the deaths of Thomas Power and John O’Reilly in the Rossnaree Hotel, Drogheda, on January 20 1987.

The arrest follows an appeal earlier this year by two of Mr Power’s sisters.

The men were shot dead after going to the hotel with the intention of trying to mediate in a bloody internal dispute in the INLA.

Gardai said the arrested man was released several hours after being taken in for questioning under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.