Man held over death of former News Letter editor Austin Hunter

A man has been arrested in Bahrain over the death of former News Letter editor Austin Hunter.

Mr Hunter, 64, was knocked down and killed on Saturday during a business trip to Bahrain.

Police investigating the incident have now made an arrest in connection with the accident in the Middle East.

Mr Hunter edited the News Letter between 2004 and 2006 and also held a number of other senior journalistic roles in Northern Ireland, including reporting on the Troubles for the BBC.

He also worked in public relations for the BBC, the police, and the Orange Order.

Mr Hunter had been in Bahrain working for the not-for-profit organisation Northern Ireland Co-operation Overseas.