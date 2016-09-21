Man hospitalised after bin lorry overturns

Three council workers were left badly shaken after the bin lorry they were travelling in was involved in a road traffic collision on Monday.

One of the crew members was taken to hospital, following the incident on the Rock Road in Stoneyford.

Commenting on the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call at 11:08am to a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Rock Road, Stoneyford area of Lisburn on Monday, September 19.

“Two Fire Appliances from Lisburn Fire Station and one Fire Appliance each from Central and Cadogan Fire Station were deployed to the scene of a bin lorry overturned on the road. Three passengers removed themselves from the vehicle upon arrival of firefighters at the scene. One man was taken to hospital following the incident. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service finished at the scene at 11:34am.”

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council added: “A council bin lorry left the road on Monday, September 19 and turned onto its side, whilst travelling to the landfill site. The crew were badly shaken with one taken to hospital as a precaution and kept in overnight. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

“Bin collections were affected as the council carried out precautionary safety checks on the remaining fleet. The public are requested to leave their bins out and they will be collected as soon as possible.”

Speaking to the Times, GMB Trade Union Regional Organiser, Alan Perry said: “We are glad no one has been seriously hurt in this incident. We are asking for an urgent meeting with the council to discuss this incident and other health and safety concerns which have been raised by our members at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. We are still waiting on a response from the council.”

A Rathcoole resident who wished to remain anonymous explained: “My bin has not been emptied. I’ve contacted the council to see when they will be able to empty the bins in the missed streets. They said they can’t give me a date and will empty them when they can. This isn’t ideal for people with young babies who have to leave black bags of dirty nappies on the street.”